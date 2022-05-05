Fred Millay

Fred R. Millay (Bob) a lifelong bachelor, passed away May 9 in Bellingham.

Fred was born Nov 16, 1925 in Thompson Creek, Wyoming to parents Fred H. and Estella (Bill) Millay.

The family lived in several locations before settling in Whatcom County where Fred graduated from Mt. Baker High School in 1944.

Fred had many jobs throughout his life including Kale Cannery in Everson, milking cows on the homeplace and later, he switched to raising beef cattle.

One of Fred’s many passions was gardening, during the summer and fall, you would find him cultivating, sharing and canning from his tremendous garden.

Fred was an excellent storyteller. If you lent him an ear, he would share many memories from his past.

Fred is survived by a brother, Louis Millay, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Darrell Millay, sister in laws: Belva Millay and Patricia Millay.

There will be a celebration of life open house July 30 from 3-6 p.m. at 3750 Hopewell Road, Everson.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Hopewell Cemetery Association, 2509 Vallette St., Bellingham, WA 98225.

A special thank you to the staff at Mt. Baker Care Center and his church family at United Church of God in Burlington.