Frederick Twitchell

Beloved father, granddad, and friend Frederick James Twitchell died at his home surrounded by his family on Oct. 25, following a two-year battle with multiple systems atrophy.

Born June 2, 1943, in Colorado as the oldest child to Reverend Norris and Isabel Twitchell, Fred spent his early childhood in Colorado Springs and then grew up in Aberdeen, Washington.

After high school, he went to Washington State University, where he was a member of Theta Xi fraternity, Omega chapter, and majored in journalism.

Fred also began his service in the National Guard around this time.

Following college graduation, Fred started his 40-year career with The Bellingham Herald. After serving a few years as a reporter, he joined the copy desk as an editor and then served several decades as copy chief.

Colleagues remember his professionalism, kindness, and dry sense of humor.

Fred was a devoted father to his three children: Karen, Brian, and Max, attending their dance, band and sporting events and even appearing in multiple productions of Morca Ballet’s “The Nutcracker Suite” as a party guest when his daughter performed.

Fred was an avid coffee drinker, bringing his young kids to Tony’s Coffee when they were a new company, and frequenting Starbucks and The Black Drop Coffee Shop daily.

He enjoyed yoga, hiking, and running, participating in multiple charity runs as well as Ski to Sea.

If possible, Fred was even more doting with his four grandsons than he was with his children. He spent many days with his grandsons in local parks, the Children’s Museum, baking chocolate chip cookies, and supporting their sports.

Fred willingly became a Lynden Lion and then a Central Wildcat. He attended all events and concerts and proudly cheered for his boys. Fred passed his love of reading, hiking, and the great Pacific Northwest scenery to his kids and grandkids.

Fred is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Steve; and sister, Annette.

He survived by his children Karen (Eric) Petersen, Brian (Sheila) Twitchell, and Max Twitchell; his grandsons, Lucas, Jack and Cameron Petersen and Nicholas Twitchell; his good friend, Linda Twitchell; and many cousins and dear friends.

We miss him so much: his support, his dry sense of humor, his love-hate relationship with Cougar football, discussing interesting books and movies, his pumpkin scones. There are a million memories: ours and others, too many to share. He impacted more lives than he ever realized.

The family thanks Whatcom Hospice for their wonderful care. Donations can be made in his name to any charity of your choice.

The family will hold a private celebration of life.