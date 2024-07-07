Frieda Van Dyk age 95 went to heaven peacefully surrounded by her family on July 4, 2024. Freida was born on Aug. 2, 1928, in Kollum, Netherlands to Meindert and Janet Tjoelker and was one of eight siblings. She immigrated to Lynden with her family in 1948 and her fiancé Arthur Van Dyk followed three months later.

Art and Frieda married on Oct 28, 1949, in Lynden and went on to raise two children, Stan and Judy, on a dairy farm on Beard Road. Frieda kept the farm looking great with white fences and beautiful gardens. After Art retired, they moved to Van Buren Road in Everson and raised heifers until Art passed away in 1996. They were married for 48 beautiful years. Frieda loved watching her kids, grandkids and great grandkids grow. Her family gave her great joy. One of her favorite pasttimes was knitting and crocheting and she made many baby blankets for her grandkids, as well as sweaters for children in orphanages and hats for our soldiers that were deployed overseas. She also volunteered at the foodbank and the Hope Chest in Lynden.

Frieda was a member of the River of Life church in VanZandt. She loved the Lord and was looking forward to the day she would be with him.

Frieda is survived by her son Stan (Anita) Van Dyk, daughter Judy (Maurice) Strachila, five grandchildren Monica Van Dyk, Stefany Peoples, Heather (Russ) VanDyk, Derek (Casey) Klein, Jason (Ashley) Klein, step-grandson Josh (Tory) Corona, and 15 great-grandchildren, Jet, Kaiyon, Isaiah, Ryley, Aubrilynn, Jordin, Logan, Paxton, Audrey, Coen, Aubrey, Elias, and step-great-grandchildren Mataya, Serenity, and Ayden. She is also survived by her sister Janie (Bill) Martinson, brother Bill (Lois) Tjoelker, and sister-in-law Marie Tjoelker.

Frieda is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years Arthur Van Dyk, her brothers Henry, John, George, and Bert, and her sisters Alice Hazenberg and Winnie Maarhuis.

Visitation for Frieda will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2024, followed by her funeral service at 11 a.m. all at Gillies Funeral Home, Lynden. Interment will follow about noon in Monumenta Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to, Acme Volunteer Fire Fighters Association, P.O. Box 37, Acme, WA 98220 or Peace Health Whatcom Hospice House 2806 Douglas Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.