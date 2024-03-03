Gary Abner Abercrombie

Gary Abner Abercrombie, 76, of Everson died peacefully on Feb. 20, 2024. The family wishes to honor Gary with a celebration of life from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2024, at Berthusen Park. Friends and loved ones are encouraged to bring their classic cars in Gary’s honor. Gillies Funeral Home.