Gary Abner Abercrombie, 76, of Everson died peacefully on Feb. 20, 2024. Gary Abner Abercrombie, 76, of Everson died peacefully on Feb. 20, 2024.

The family wishes to honor Gary with a celebration of life from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2024, at Berthusen Park.

Friends and loved ones are encouraged to bring their classic cars in Gary’s honor. Gillies Funeral Home.