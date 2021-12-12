Gary Houghteling

Gary Edwin Houghteling age 74, passed away at home on Monday, Dec. 6. He is remembered for being generous to his family, always welcoming, and a true jokester … and yes, you were his favorite.

Gary was born January 24, 1947 in Cass City, Michigan to parents Ernie and Donna (Berringer) Houghteling. After graduating Akron High School, He served in the US Navy from 1964 to 1968 as a ships cook in Vietnam.

Gary was a machinist for Trans Ocean for many years but his favorite job was running surveillance at Northwood Casino.

Gary was a formidable cribbage player usually skunking most opponents. Not only did Gary love and watch his own grandkids and great grandkids, he was known to adopt and welcome all kids as his own.

Gary had a gift for putting babies to sleep by holding them on his chest and gently humming one of his favorite songs.

Gary is preceded in death by his siblings Jill (Houghteling) Urban and Jackie (Houghteling) Crosby, and great-grandson Bradley. Gary will be greatly missed by children Pat (Michele) Himango, Jeff (Fran) Himango, Leon (Kristal) Bartels, and Jill (Houghteling) Walker (Ben Silva); grandchildren Danelle, Anna, Steven, Sara, Grace, Haley, Wesley, Erin, Nessa, Kelsey, Alliyah and Elizabeth; great-grandchildren Kayson and Easton, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

There will be a family gathering later next summer. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Service.