Gary Linde

Gary Niles Linde of Richland, WA, passed away at the age of 77. He was born on April 18, 1945, in Bellingham to Alfred and Dorothy Linde.

Gary grew up with his four brothers: Dennis, Allan, Kent, and Evan, as well as many foster siblings on a dairy farm in Whatcom County. Gary graduated from Ferndale High School, then served a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the Southern States, and following his mission he married his eternal companion, friend and sweetheart, Sylvia Elaine Welch. Gary attended BYU and WWU and became an accountant and bookkeeper in the communities in which he lived. He and Sylvia raised eight children and delighted in their posterity. Gary lived most of his life in Ferndale, except for 1984-1988 when he and his family lived in Georgia. In his later years, Gary and Sylvia lived in Tri-Cities area of WA. His life’s greatest joys were his family, his church membership, and serving others. Gary is survived by his wife, Sylvia; his eight children and their spouses: Brent (Angel), Karen Rice (Jeffrey), Tara Jolly (Mick), Aaron (Cara), Todd (Aimee), Seth (Amber), Alex (Mindy), Megan Starkenburg (Andrew); 36 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and brothers Allan and Kent.

A funeral service was held Sept. 6 at Mueller Funeral Home in Kennewick, WA.