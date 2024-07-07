Gary Mark Migchelbrink

Gary Mark Migchel-brink was born on Sept. 1, 1954 the fifth child of George and Margaret (Poortinga) Migchelbrink. He grew up in Everett, Bellingham, and eventually Lynden, the place he ultimately made his home. Gary graduated Lynden Christian High School in 1972 and attended Everett Community College for a time before entering the work force as a talented carpenter.

He met his devoted partner and love of his life, Marjean (Huisingh) Migchelbrink, at Lynden Christian High School and later married her at her parents’ home on Aug. 2, 1975. Gary and Marjean were uniquely made for one another, a partnership ordained and blessed by God. Together they weathered the storms of life, loss and heartache, long nights of excessive overtime, health issues, and more. They understood and knew each other in ways no one else could have and grew an unbreakable bond as spouses and as friends. Through it all they developed their own special language of love, patience, and trust and grew a family which became to Gary his proudest legacy and greatest accomplishment.

Gary was a carpenter by talent and a BP refinery operator by trade for 28 years, where he was influential in setting up the simulator unit and took joy in mentoring new hires and fellow employees. He was a hard worker and a hard man of a different age. He lived hard and fast for much of his young life, survived a terrible car wreck in his early teens, muggings in Europe, and several health scares as he aged. Underneath the hard exterior he had a deep affection for his wife, a love and admiration for his kids, and gratitude and pride for his grandchildren, for whom he always prioritized and cared. Most importantly though, he loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and shared his baptism at NCCTK with his family.

He enjoyed and excelled at fine carpentry, often crafting beautiful furniture for family. He enjoyed travel, having travelled much of Europe with his best friend Bruce DeGroot, took cruises with his wife, and yearly family trips with his grandkids. He loved old vehicles and usually had at least one pretty piece in his garage. He had a particular affection for old Volkswagens and owned several over the years. He loved sci-fi, reading, and laughing and had a dry, quick humor which will be missed.

Gary passed away peacefully at home and surrounded by family on July 14, 2024. He is preceded in death by his parents George and Margaret, his siblings Robert, Steven, and Nancy, and brothers-in-law Dave Banks and Curt Meenderinck. He is also preceded by two of his children, whom he loved dearly, and of which two of his grandkids bear their namesakes, Gabriel and Eliza. He is survived by his loving wife and caring partner of 49 years Marjean, children Hannah (Mitch) Faber, Noah (Anya) Migchelbrink, and grandchildren Samuel (Lauren), Willem, Sydney Eliza, and Lucy Faber, as well as Elijah, Emelia and Gabriel Migchelbrink. He’s lovingly remembered by sister Joanie Banks, and Marjean’s siblings Ed (Paulette) Huisingh, Darlene Meenderink, Carol (Arnie) Hendricks, Duane (Annette) Huisingh, Lynnette (Scott) DeLaMare, as well as extended family and friends.

Gary’s service will take place Monday, July 22 at 3 p.m. at Monumenta Cemetery with a reception at 2216 Hampton Road immediately following. All welcome. Memorials may be made to Be the One Lynden School District, as well as Lynden Christian Schools.

