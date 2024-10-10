Gary R. Friesen, a longtime resident of Lynden, passed away Sept. 24, 2024, at the age of 67, in the loving arms of his wife Heidi at their home in eastern Washington after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Gary was born on Feb. 1, 1957, to his parents Willy and Elsie Friesen in Vancouver, B.C. He married the love of his life Heidi White, on Aug. 28, 2017. He was a loving and devoted husband to Heidi and Daddy/Papa to Emery, Haley, Dylan and Miley. Heidi and the kids were Gary’s whole world.

Gary was a very kind, smart, calm, soft spoken, generous gentlemen with a humorous personality and father figure to many, that’s just to name a few of his good qualities. With all the pain and agony of fighting cancer, he remained positive and determined. Gary loved life and lived each day to its fullest. So many people looked up to Gary for advice, he was the go-to guy with all the answers. Not only was Gary a hard worker his entire life, he had the knowledge and excitement for building, creating and engineering his heavy hauling trucks and trailers. Gary loved family, friends, gatherings, camping, being one of the kids, coffee time, lunch breaks, anything outdoors and can’t forget about all the auctions.

Gary enjoyed getting his old trucks started and would say he was goin’ sport truckin. While relaxing he would watch John Wayne old westerns which Gary would call clean cut violence.

Preceded in death by his parents.

Survived by his loving wife Heidi, his ‘little girl’ Emery Ann and Papa to Haley, Dylan and Miley. In-laws Warren white and Lisa Vinkes. Brothers-in-law Junior (Becky) White, Andy (Tessa) White and Jason White. Sister-in-law Holly (Grant) Hardy. Brother Kim (Cindy) Friesen. Sisters Lorie (Val) Owens, Karen (John) Foster, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Gary was incredibly grateful for all the love and support given to him and his family during his battle with cancer.

Gary’s wish was to have a get together at their Depot Road shop. The gathering in honor of Gary is Oct. 12, at 11 a.m. Cremation services were entrusted to Pioneer Memorial Services.