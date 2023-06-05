Gary Richard Hedberg was born June 5, 1939, to Alvin and Veronica Hedberg. He passed away at home on Sunday, May 14, 2023, after a courageous fight with cancer. Gary is survived by his wife Glenda (Dodd) of 63 years, his daughters Kim Bajema, Stacy (Phil) Umbaugh and Lisa (Scott) Reed, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

His sister Wanda (Dick) Bates and brother Duane (Barbara) Hedberg.

The family is preparing arrangements for a celebration of life. In lieu of flowers please donate to Shriners Hospital, Whatcom Hospice House or a charity of your choice.