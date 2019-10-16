Gene Bird was born to Dourland and Arlene Bird of Ferndale on Sept. 12, 1967, the youngest of four children. He passed away on Oct. 12, 2019.

In his early years Gene enjoying kickboxing and wrestling. Professionally Gene started his career at Icicle Seafoods driving forklift and later moved on to Costco where he quickly moved up to management and formed many lifelong friendships.

Gene’s proudest moment in life was the day his daughter Mallory was born.

Gene was preceded in death by his brother Gary Bird and sister Gail Hanson.

Gene is survived by his daughter Mallory Bird; parents Dourland (Arlene) Bird; brother Greg (Sandra) Bird and their two children Gary and Kaylen Bird; brother-in-law Steve Hanson and his two children, Ashley and Steven Hanson; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A memorial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, followed by graveside committal at noon, all at Moles Farewell Tributes Greenacres, 5700 Northwest Dr., Ferndale.

Please share your memories of Gene at www.molesfarewelltributes.com.