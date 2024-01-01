Genealogical society helps people learn about their past

By Luke Seymour Staff Reporter FERNDALE — First founded in 1969, the Whatcom Genealogical Society is a nonprofit educational organization based out of Ferndale. For more than 50 years, the club has helped Whatcom County residents discover or better understand their family heritage through careful internet research and locally preserved historical records. At their Oct….
