George Albert Pritchard of Blaine died at his home on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, from natural causes. He was 91 years old.

George was born on April 3, 1933, in Grand Valley, CO to Walter Herbert and Jessie Olive (Gergen) Pritchard, and was the youngest of nine siblings.

In 1953, George was drafted into the Army. He was doing his basic training at Fort Lewis, WA, which is where he met his future wife, Nelda Magner. They were married on July 1, 1954. George served in the army until 1955, and after his discharge he went to work for Rockwell international in Anaheim, CA. There, he was involved in many important programs, including the Apollo space program. The couple lived in Southern California for 33 years until his retirement from Rockwell in 1989. At that time the couple relocated to Washington state. George’s wife Nelda passed away in 1998, and George remarried to Evelyn Hobson in 2003, who passed away in 2016.

For many years, George was an avid bowler and competed in league play. He also enjoyed tinkering with anything mechanical, and loved working on cars, lawnmowers, or anything else with an engine. He was a fan of baseball and loved rooting for the Seattle Mariners. He will be warmly remembered by family and friends as a man who enjoyed a great practical joke and had a booming hearty laugh.

George is survived by his son Jason Pritchard and wife Jenn, daughter Kerry Chaney and husband Terry, grandsons Kyle Pritchard, Harrison Bernard, and Hayden Dyck; granddaughter Kelly Raney, and great-grandchildren Alex Montes, Matthew Raney, and Bentley Bernard.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2024 at Lynden Cemetery, 1975 Front St.

