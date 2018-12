George Comiskey gently passed away at the age of 89 on Dec. 16, 2018, with family by his side. Born June 7, 1929 in Vancouver, B.C., George was preceded in death by his son Patrick Comiskey; his parents; sisters Peggy Carr and Helen Kelly and brother Edward Comiskey. George lived a long and adventurous life…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now