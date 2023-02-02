George Fredrick Harrison passed on peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Whatcom Hospice House in Bellingham on Feb. 10 at the age of 83.

George was born on December 2, 1939, to Fred and Mary Ruth King Harrison in Anderson, Indiana.

George served in the US Air Force from 1961-1965.

George was a graduate of Alexandria High School (Class of 1957), Alexandria, IN; Ball State University, Muncie, IN, where he earned a BS in elementary education, and at the University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM, where he earned an MA in educational administration and a PhD in educational administration.

George’s career in education included teaching in middle schools in New Mexico, South Dakota, and Indiana and administration responsibilities at Southern Arkansas University and City University of Hong Kong.

After retirement from university administration, he and his wife Carmen, whom he married in 1991, moved to Salem, OR, where they owned and operated the Sylvan Learning Center after which they moved to Lynden where they made their home.

George and Carmen were avid travelers, having visited all 50 states and some 65 foreign countries. He loved RVing, cruises, visiting national parks, and national historic landmarks, beautiful scenery, and everything nature has to offer.

George is survived by Carmen, his loving wife of 32 years, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Gregory Lawrence in Rapid City, S.D.; and his sister Elizabeth Ann Judd (Jim) of Alexandria, IN.

George will be remembered as a friendly, loving, kindhearted, compassionate, fun-loving and generous man.

He will be sorely missed by family and friends.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. at Moles Farewell Tributes, 2465 Lakeway Drive, Bellingham.

A special thank you to the Whatcom Hospice House for their compassionate care and support during his final days.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Whatcom Hospice House Foundation, 2901 Squalicum Pkwy., Bellingham, WA, 98225.

Please share memories of George at molesfarewelltributes.com.