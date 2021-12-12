George Pasenelli

George R. Pasenelli went to be with the Lord on Nov. 9.

George was the beloved husband of Birdie (DeWaard) Pasenelli, formerly of Lynden.

Birdie preceded George in death May 2016. He leaves behind sisters-in-law Dixie (DeWaard) Kraght and Ruth (DeWaard) Bajema and brother-in-law David and Ardi DeWaard and numerous nieces and nephews.

George proudly served his country in the US Navya from 1949 until the end of the Korean War in 1953. He became a police officer in Waukegan, IL in 1954 rising to become Waukegan’s chief of police from 1974-1978.

While serving as Waukegan’s assistant chief of police in 1973, George met Birdie. He would say his marriage to Birdie was 42 years of heaven on earth. Impressed with the job George did in Waukegan, the city of McHenry, IL hired George as their Chief of Police from 1978 to 1984.

Upon retirement as McHenry‘s Chief of Police, George worked for the DEA and was known as the Human Computer. His exploits in the DEA are detailed in the 1991 literary work “Hunting Marco Polo”by Paul Eddie and Susan Walden.

George and Birdie‘s careers took them all over the world making positive differences and lifelong friends.

They settled in Rio Verde, AZ to enjoy retirement, golf, friends and family. Their home was open to all. We take solace that George and Birdie are together once again in heaven.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Dec. 11 at Desert Hills Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, George would be honored to know donations and support were given by his beloved ones to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. https://nleomf.org/support/individual-giving.