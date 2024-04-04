Gerald Gordon Maki, May 15, 1943 – April 4, 2024 died unexpectedly in Peace Arch Hospital. He was predeceased by his wife Rita on Feb. 12, 2024. He is survived by his daughter Jennifer Maki and sister Priscilla Maki.

Gerry grew up in Prince Rupert, B.C. and after graduation went to the University of B.C. to become an electrical engineer. He worked at his profession in Sarasota, Florida and Seattle.

Gerry and Rita spent the last 11 years of retirement in Lynden.

A celebration of their lives will be held at a later date.