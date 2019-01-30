Surrounded by loved ones, Gerrit (Gary) Blankers Jr. went to be with Christ on Dec. 20, 2018.

He was born on July 26, 1944, in Bellingham to Gerrit G. Blankers Sr. and Gladys P. (Stuurmans) Blankers. He grew up on the family’s dairy farm near Lynden and graduated from Washington State University in Pullman in 1967. After obtaining his bachelor’s degree in agronomy, he moved to Southern California to begin his lifelong career with ConAgra Foods. Gary married Margaret Anderson on Nov. 20, 1971, in Long Beach. They raised their family in Southern California, where they and their three children made their home for the next 30 years. In 1998 Gary and Maggie moved to the Kansas City area, where Maggie was raised.

Gary was a kind and loving husband, father and grandfather, and he enjoyed spending time with his family. He cared deeply about all people and was passionate about advocating for the rights of others. Gary dedicated much of his time to increasing people’s access to food and worked hard to create a Christian community that is more inclusive of women and LGBT people.

He is survived by his wife, Maggie; sons James, Robert (Tracey) and Matthew (Vanessa); grandchildren Erin, Rachel, Kelly, Clayton and Helen; and his siblings Glenda, Peter and Helen.

In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his brother Arnold Blankers, of Springdale, Arkansas; his daughter-in-law Lisa Blankers, of Pleasant Hill, Missouri.; and his brother-in-law Fred Polinder, of Lynden.

A memorial service was held on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 11100 College Blvd., Overland Park, Kansas 66210.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the KCK Hot Lunch Program (Hot Lunch Service Inc./St. Mary’s Food Kitchen at 645 Nebraska Ave., Kansas City, KS 66101), where Gary served on the board of directors; or the Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church audiovisual program, in which he participated for many years.