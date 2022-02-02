Gerrit Vis, age 74, took the journey home to his Lord and Savior on Feb. 10.

Gerrit was born in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, on Nov. 26, 1947, and along with his parents, Herke and Grietje Vis, and his three brothers immigrated to Lynden in 1953, where three additional siblings were to join the family.

In 1967, Gerrit married Jolene Boice, and soon the family home added two sons, Gary (wife Laurie) and Duane (wife Priscilla).

Gerrit spent many hours providing for the family, working numerous vocations, ending with over two decades as a diesel mechanic with Bogaard Hay, where he became part of that family, too.

In 2002 Gerrit married his present wife, Andy, and grown daughter Alissa Hawkinson joined the fold.

Over time, more family members were to be added, with grandchildren Stephanie (Spencer) Vis Brown, Taryn (Brian) Vis Ridings, T.J. (Kate) Vis, Mackenzie Vis, Chassandra Vis, Jayden Vis, and Zuri Vis. With his marriage to Andy, grandchildren Joey and Raye were added to his list of “Proud of Ya’s”.

Gerrit loved each of his grandchildren, and spending time with them, sharing his faith, his stuff, or fixing this or that.

The time together is what was important.

He always enjoyed meeting up with his many cousins, and numerous nieces and nephews, and cherished every one of them for who they were, especially during story time, where his deep desire to see the world laugh was at its best.

Gerrit tried to enjoy life every minute he could, be it spending time with extended family and friends, fixing what was broke, riding his Harley, on a safari in Malawi, exploring the mountains of the Dominican Republic, but especially ministering to those in need.

Because God loved him, Gerrit would love others in the same manner.

He gave of his time freely to numerous groups and organizations, including many churches, the Lighthouse Mission, Sean Humphrey House, Christian Motorcycle Association, and the Mens Night Out Ministry.

Gerrit was preceded in death by his parents, and his youthful sidekick and instigator, older brother Walt. He is survived by his children, grandchildren, sister-in-law Renee Vis, siblings Evert (Carol) Vis, Jan (Colleen) Vis, Kathy (Nic) Connor, Pearl Vis, Harvey Vis, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Today he rides in paradise.

A celebration of life for Gerrit will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 at North County Christ the King, 1816 18th St., Lynden, or can be viewed online at ncctk.com.