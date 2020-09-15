Gertrude Lapinsky

Gertrude “Gertie” Lee (Romberg) Lapinsky of Abbotsford, British Columbia, was called home on Sept. 4, 2020.

Gertie was born on May 29, 1941, in Sumas. She attended Nooksack Valley High School and lived in Sumas until she married the love of her life, Lyle Lapinsky, in 1959. They raised their five children in Surrey and Abbotsford, B.C. Gertie worked for MSA Hospital for more than 20 years before retiring. She took great pride in her family and was a devoted mother and grandmother.

Gertie was predeceased by her husband, Lyle; parents, Ralph and Dorothy Romberg; and brothers Bud and John Romberg.

She is survived by her children, Debbie Dosmann (Tom), Todd Lapinsky (Elsie), Tamara Ritchie (Jeff), Leon Lapinsky (Kelly) and Lance Lapinsky (Carly); also 18 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; four her siblings, Margie Weimer, Judy White, Dorothy Womack, and Dwayne Romberg.

Gertie will be greatly missed by her family, but we take comfort in knowing that she is reunited with her Lyle.

Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date as restrictions allow.