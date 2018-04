Beloved Gertrude “Gert” Scholten VanMersbergen Vander Veen went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, April 9, 2018. She was 84. Gert was born on Aug. 8, 1933 in Seattle, and soon after was adopted by Bert and Tillie (Vermeulen) Scholten. Gert, the eldest of two children, grew up on the family dairy…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now