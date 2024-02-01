Get on a pathway to success and gain paid work experience

By Scott Iddings For the Record WHATCOM — In the heart of Whatcom County, the Northwest Workforce Council (NWC) is championing a transformative approach to workforce development through its comprehensive work-based training programs. NWC is a proud partner of WorkSource and is located at 101 Prospect St., Bellingham. These initiatives are specifically designed to bridge…
- News
- Community
- Sports
- E-edition
- Legals
- Classifieds
- Special Sections
- Go Local Directory
- Contact Us
- Opt-out preferences
- Log in