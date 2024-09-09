Our beloved father, Gilbert Russell Gunderson, was called home on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024 at the age of 70. After a hard battle with cancer, he is in the presence of His Lord and Savior. He is preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Joel and Arline Gunderson, and his wife, Victoria Gunderson.

Gilbert was born in Bellingham on Oct. 6, 1953. He grew up under his father’s preaching ministry, and accepted Jesus as his Savior as a young boy.

From an early age, Gilbert loved to be in God’s house, singing hymns and learning Bible lessons.

His other boyhood passions were camping, fishing, and spending long summer days on his grandfather’s dairy farm. He was the third of five siblings: Joel, Bob, Gilbert, Jesse and Jolene. He attended grade school in Burlington and graduated from Burlington high. After graduation, he obeyed God’s call on his life to be a minister of the gospel. He attended Northwest Bible College in Seattle. It was there that he met his loving wife of 49 years, Victoria Schliebe.

Gilbert and Victoria accepted their first pastorate at the Assemblies of God Church in Marblemount, WA, and ministered there from 1975-1981.

As a 20 years old, Gilbert had a very youthful face, and quickly decided to grow his signature beard after a traveler stopped by the church and asked “to speak with his father.” Gilbert also started a Christian School in Marblemount, forming strong friendships in his first pastoral position that lasted a lifetime. He then went on to pastor in Shelton, WA 1981-1982, Orofino, ID 1983-1987, and Everson, 1988-1990. In 1991, he became the pastor at Bethany Chapel, and served there for the next 32 years. In 2021, after the passing of Victoria, Gilbert married Susan Propst, who partnered with him in ministry.

Gilbert lived his life passionately, with his whole heart. He loved his family dearly, and never tired of playing with his grandchildren. He had a heart for foreign missions and a deep love for the nation of Israel. He took great joy in riding his motorcycle, always looking forward to the next adventure.

Gilbert is known for his beautiful vegetable garden, the finest tomato patch in Whatcom County, his delicious alder wood smoked chicken, his carpentry, his craftmanship, and his ability to fix or jerry rig anything you put in front of him. Most of all, he is known for his hospitality. His door was always open to strangers and friends alike. He faithfully participated in many Whatcom County community groups, including the Gold Wing Club, Toastmasters, and the Prayer Center.

Gilbert leaves behind his wife, Susan, his children Rachel Geleynse (Clark), Rebekah Robertson, Jonathan Gunderson (Sara), David Gunderson (Rebecca), 13 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

The memorial service will be held at Bethany Chapel, 3744 Mt. Baker Highway, Everson, on Sept. 7, 2024. The service time is 2 p.m. All friends and family are welcome.