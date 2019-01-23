Glenn Titus

Glenn Leigh Titus, age 90, of Bellingham, passed away on Jan. 8, 2019, at the Whatcom Hospice House.

Glenn was a third-generation Whatcom County resident, born in Laurel on Feb. 7, 1928. Glenn grew up on Samish Island with his three brothers in a log cabin built by his parents and he attended Edison Elementary School. The family moved to a farm on the Laurel Road and Glenn graduated from Meridian High School. He attended Western Washington Normal School and Calvin College, graduating from business college after a stint in Texas with the U.S. Army.

Glenn married Francine Douma on July 7, 1951, and they moved back to Whatcom County in 1957. Glenn worked at Western Washington University in the payroll department for 25 years. He enjoyed a home near the college and working a farm in the county. Glenn was an apiarist and took his bee hives to pollinate the almonds in California and apples in eastern Washington as well as many of Whatcom’s raspberry fields. Glenn was a master gardener, wine maker and avid reader.

Glenn was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Francine; his brothers Keith, Stanley and Melvin; and son-in-law Brien Squires.

Glenn is survived by his daughter Shelley and son James (Kim) and grandchildren Caitlin (Ian), Hillary, Megan and Braeden.

A service for Glenn will be held in St. James Presbyterian of Bellingham, 910 14th St., at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26.

Whatcom Hospice House is a wonderful place; please consider sending a donation to Whatcom Hospice House in his honor.