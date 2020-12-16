Gordon Neevel

Gordon George Neevel, 69, of Ferndale, went home to his heavenly Father on Nov. 27, 2020, in Scottsdale, AZ with his wife and children by his side after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Gordon was born in Bellingham to Lester and Dena Neevel on April 25, 1951. He graduated from Meridian High School in 1969 and afterward joined the Army National Guard and served six years. He married his high school sweetheart, Audrey, on Nov. 6, 1970, and they celebrated 50 years together this year. As a young man he earned his journeyman card as an electrician/plumber. He used these skills throughout his life as he worked with his hands as a farmer. He worked as a dairy farmer for 25 years and as a raspberry farmer for 22 years. He was always ready to lend a helping hand to his farming community and never failed to respond when a job needed to be done. He enjoyed working hard and used his work ethic and knowledge to bless and mentor his family and community.

Jesus Christ was Gordon’s personal Lord and Savior, and he dedicated his life to the service of God and community. He served on the boards of Faith Reformed Church and New Life Fellowship in Lynden. He also found great fulfillment in being able to bring God’s word to the homeless community through the Lighthouse Mission.

Even in his retirement Gordon enjoyed staying busy by spending time with his family, friends and grandkids, helping with projects and driving his truck around while helping his son with his family business. Gordon also traveled to Sierra Vista, Arizona, to spend time with his daughters and their families while being able to enjoy God’s creation with his wife and close friends as he ripped through the countryside on his Razor.

Gordon was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Dena Neevel.

Gordon is survived by his wife, Audrey: his children, Leslie (James) Kivett, Ty (Jennifer) Neevel, Kristal (Leon) Bartelds, and Julie (Nicholas) Pedersen; a sister, Loraine (Leon) Zweegman; a brother, James (Tami) Neevel; 12 grandchildren: Haley, Rainy, Sarah, Evan, Kalie, Nessa, Kaelyn, Megan, Audrey, Axle, Kasyn and Henry; an aunt, Violet VanderWoude; and many more loved relatives.

A memorial will be held in Washington state in the spring to celebrate and honor his life.

Memorials may be sent to Lighthouse Mission Ministries at P.O. Box 548, Bellingham, WA 98227.

The family of Gordon extends its sincere thanks to his doctors and nurses at Envita Medical Clinic and Deanna with Astra Hospice Care.