Gordon W. “Gordy” Hamilton, age 72, of Lynden, passed away at his home Friday, July 12, 2024. He was born on Feb. 24, 1952 in Great Falls, MT to parents Edwin and Frances (Kisselburg) Hamilton.

Gordy is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Deena Hamilton, and his three daughters, Sunny (Ben) Tarrell, Mandi Hamilton, and Hollie (Colin) Morris.

A memorial service for Gordy will be held at Sunrise Baptist Church on Aug. 10, 2024 at 2 p.m.

To view a more complete obituary and share your memories of Gordy, please visit Sig’s Funeral Services website.