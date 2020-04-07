Grace Hoyer

Grace Emiline (Dyk-stra) Hoyer, age 82, passed away in her childhood home on Monday, March 30, 2020. She was released from this life into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Grace was a woman of deep faith and generosity of spirit toward all that she met. She will be terribly missed by many. She spent her life giving of herself and supporting others.

Grace is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years, Bob; two daughters, Carolyn Wilmes (Joe) and Nelda McAlpine (Glenn), and two sons, John and Don (Angie); also seven grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Klaas Dykstra.

There will be a private family service with burial in Monumenta Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.