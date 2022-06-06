Grace Hatty (Honcoop) Kok was born September 26, 1936, to John and Nellie (Holleman) Honcoop in Lynden. She passed away on May 17 in Selah, WA.

Grace grew up in Lynden on her parents’ dairy farm. She attended Ebenezer Christian School after which she worked on the family farm.

Grace married Lloyd Kok on Dec. 30, 1958, in Lynden. They lived on the dairy farm until their move to Quincy, Washington in 1973.

Grace is survived by her sister (Henrietta Cobb), sister-in-law (Bev Honcoop) and three children Lavonne (Henry) Bansberg, Larry (Shelby) Kok and Laureen (Ben) Hernandez.

Grace was blessed with seven grandchildren (Michael (Kelsey) Kok, Dakota Kok, Keisha Urwin, Joshua and Jacob Bansberg and Julia and Matt Hernandez) who were the light of her life. She loved watching them grow up and being involved in whatever they were doing with their lives.

Grace also has four great-grandchildren (Brynlee, Raylee and Everlee Kok and Liam Urwin).

Auntie Grace was also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Kok, brother, Len Honcoop and brother-in-law, Robert Cobb.

Grace was very involved with many different activities in Quincy. She was a member of the Quincy Christian Reformed church for more than 30 years where she was involved in many different ministries in the church, but her favorite was playing the organ and piano for worship services.

Grace was also involved in many of the women’s ministries, as well as being the church janitor for many years.

Grace was also very involved with the Quincy Farmer Consumer Awareness Days by being in charge of the indoor craft fair and was also a member of many different organizations over the years.

Grace was a voracious reader and always had a stack of books by her bedside and bookcases full of books.

Grace will be missed by her family and friends. Everyone knew if they stopped in to visit the coffee pot was always on and during baseball season the Mariners were on TV.

A celebration of life service was held on Thursday, May 26 at the Christian Reformed Church, 420 H Street SE, Quincy.

Please leave a memory for the family or sign the guestbook at www.scharbachs.com.

Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, is assisting the family with arrangements.