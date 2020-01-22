Gregory Broersma

Gregory Vincent Broersma, age 34, of Moses Lake (formerly of Lynden), went to be with Jesus on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. He is now running and talking to his friends and family that were there to welcome him home.

Greg was born Aug. 6, 1985, in Bellingham to Ken and Carol Broersma.

Greg loved to swim, go for drives, spend time with his brothers and dad in the garage and be around anything with an engine. He loved cartoons, McDonald’s, goldfish crackers and frozen blueberries. He had the world’s best belly-laugh.

He attended Lynden schools from preschool until he was 17 when he moved to Spokane. At age 20 he moved to Moses Lake and lived with his buddies Joey and Jeff in a group home. He loved his Ambitions family, who kept him busy with fun outings, activities and crafts. The 14 years he spent there were happy years for him.

Greg was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mary Huff and Lawrence and Grace Broersma, and his best friend Bryan Vogel.

He is survived by parents Ken and Carol Broersma; brothers Shannon (Patti) Broersma, Geoff (Rosanne) Broersma and Kevin (Michelle) Broersma; also nieces and nephews Morgen, Jaylen, Zach, Trevor, Haeden, Ashley and Lilly. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends, and we were all better for having him in our lives.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, in Grace Baptist Fellowship of Lynden.

Memorials are suggested to Cascade Connections, c/o George Bean-blossom, 1354 Pacific Place Suite 101, Ferndale, WA 98248.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.