A much-loved husband, father, grandfather, son and brother, Gregory Vee “Greg” West, age 78, of South Jordan, Utah, passed away peacefully at his home on Nov. 23, 2018. He had bravely confronted and fought many health conditions for years. He was born April 6, 1940 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, but moved to Draper, Utah, where…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now