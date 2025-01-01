Hallie Ann Fann passed away peacefully on Dec. 13, 2024.

Born on July 21, 1937, in Ellensburg to Harold H. Briet and Lena A. Briet, she is reunited in heaven with her beloved husband of 70 years, Ray H. Fann. She was a Cub Scout den mother, a Blue Bird mother, and a helper in 4-H activities. She also worked at Pioneer Ridge Rest Home, and was a teacher’s aide at Skyline Elementary School. She was always involved in the community.

She is survived by six children: Helen Rasmussen, Elvena Ricketts, Richard H. Fann, Donnelly Chapin, Christopher Fann, and Raymond E. Fann. And her Brother Harold L. Briet of Spokane, 13 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. We will miss her dearly.