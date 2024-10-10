Harley Grover Williams, Jr. was born Feb. 7, 1931 to Harley Grover, Sr and Zelma (Garrett) Williams in Butler County, Pennsylvania. He was their first child of three boys. The family moved to California settling in El Monte.

Harley graduated from high school there, then joined the National Guard for two years, followed by the United States Air Force. He was stationed in Sacramento at Mather Air Force Base for four years. While he was stationed there he met Pauline Kamppila when he came into the restaurant where she worked. Their friendship grew into love and they married in Reno, Nevada in 1954.

After he was discharged, he and Pauline moved to El Monte. They bought their first home in Hacienda Heights. Their first son Thomas was born in 1955, followed by Timothy, Pamela and Patrick. Harley worked as an engineer at Autonetics until 1968 when the family moved to Washington, settled in Lynden where they had close relatives. He held a variety of jobs until he found work as an electrician which he continued to do until his retirement.

Harley was very involved in the churches they attended in California and Grace Baptist Fellowship in Lynden. He was also involved in various musical and service organizations.

After his retirement he continued to help with multiple service organizations, lastly with Meals on Wheels. He continued his volunteer work until his health began to decline. He and Pauline moved into Meadow Green where they enjoyed the activities and social life. When he needed a higher level of care he moved to Mt. Baker Care Center. While he was there he made friends and enjoyed many outings including three Bellingham Bells games, which he thoroughly enjoyed. Harley died on Oct. 19, 2024 at age 93.

Harley was a hard working man who was proud to provide for his family. He enjoyed taking his family on many trips to visit relatives, trips to the mountains, camping, beaches, Disneyland and Knotts Berry Farm. He was always passionately involved in his varied interests.

Harley was preceded in death by his two brothers, Kenneth and Richard, son Tim and grandson Jason Crabtree. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Pauline, sons Tom (Cindy) Williams, Patrick (Gwen Wilson) Williams, daughter Pam (Delvin) Crabtree, daughter-in-law Cindy Williams, 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. One of the enduring pleasures of his life was being a grandpa.

A celebration of life will be held at Grace Baptist Fellowship on Nov. 16, 2024 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Lynden Senior Center.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.