Harold Bolt, age 86, of Lynden, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.

You are invited to join Harold’s family and friends for a memorial service at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, in the Lynden Community Center/Senior Center, 401 Grover St.

A full obituary will be published on the website of Gillies Funeral Home, which is entrusted with services.