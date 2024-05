Harriet (Verduin) Morgenthaler Cain passed Saturday May 18, 2024 in Bellingham.

She was born on May 26, 1930 in Lynden, the daughter of Abe and Hattie (Duim) Verduin.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 8 at 3 p.m. at Northlake Community Church, 1471 McLeod Road, Bellingham.

Full obituary pending.