Harry Van Dyke

Harry VanDyke joined his Lord and Savior on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, surrounded by family.

Harry was born on June 14, 1925, in Nobleford, Alberta, Canada, to parents Ernest and Helen (Kooy) Van Dyke. He graduated from Three Hills Bible School/Prairie Bible Institute.

Harry married Evelyn Kornelis on Aug. 12, 1953, in Sumas.

Harry was a sugar beet farmer in Alberta for 20 years before moving to Lynden in 1965. He became a flooring installer/salesman working for Ralph’s Floors until retiring in 2000.

Harry was a member of Bethel Christian Reformed Church. He felt that a person’s relationship with Jesus Christ and love for Him and His people should be the number one priority in life. He was a member of Concerned Christian Citizens, King’s Men of Song (for 18 years), The Gideons and Monroe prison ministry.

He enjoyed playing hockey into his 50s, also playing the harmonica and visiting with people.

Harry is survived by son Richard and his children Luke and Morgan; daughter Nola (Jeff) Lagerwey and their children Jeremy and Dayn; daughter Marilyn (Dan) Gross and their children Justin, Kristi and Kendra; grandson Michael Van Dyke; and sister Berdena Postman.

Harry was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn; son James Van Dyke; and brothers Ralph Van Dyke and Ernest Van Dyke.

A brief viewing will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Gillies Funeral Home, followed by graveside committal in Monumenta Cemetery at noon and then a memorial service in Bethel Christian Church beginning at 1 p.m. with Pastor David Erickson officiating.

Memorials are suggested to the Whatcom Hospice Foundation (whatcomhospice.org/donate-online) or the Gideons (www.gideons.org/donate).

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.