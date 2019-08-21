Beloved Helen Christiansen went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Helen was born April 3, 1927, in Wolf Point, Montana, to Ole and Jenny (Hartvigsen) Kyllingmark. She attended Fergus Falls High School in Minnesota. Helen married Arne Christiansen Nov. 12, 1948, and together they had five daughters.

Helen worked for the Whatcom County Library System. She enjoyed crocheting and reading, and she was a member of the Daughters of Norway and Grace Baptist Fellowship. She loved her family and teaching God’s word. Helen spent the last three years at Lynden Manor and before that had lived 25 years at Heather Square.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Arne Christiansen; brothers Filip and Henry Kyllingmark; and sister Lillian Skytte.

Helen will be greatly missed by daughters Linda Brewer (Gary), Sharon Helms (Steven), Shirley Shirley, Rose Larsen (Randy) and Priscilla Bode (Karl); nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Edna Kyllingmark; and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be a private family graveside service.

Memorial services are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home.