Helen Marie Miller Rhea, age 90, of Lynden, was born Jan. 2, 1930, to William Jennings Bryan and Jennifer Marie (Veenhuizen) Miller in Kent, Washington.

Helen attended Western Washington University, earning a teacher’s degree. While finishing her education, she met Robert M. Rhea. Each with three children, they married and raised their blended family on a row crop/berry farm in the Everson area until retirement. They became snowbirds, spending many winters in Arizona until Bob passed in 2001.

Helen spent her last years visiting family and friends and being active in her church. She went on her last journey peacefully in her sleep Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, surrounded by family and her pastor. Family, friends and church were Mom’s greatest joy.

She is survived by children Alan Rhea, Susan (Mike) Buchholz, Mike (Pilar) Rhea, Don (Kim) Rhea and Patti Rhea, along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Helen was predeceased by her husband, Bob, and a daughter, Sharon Yvonne Fisher.

A private family graveside service was held at Greenacres on Sept. 18.

The family thanks the staff of Meadow Greens for their care of Helen.

Memorials may be made to Whatcom Hospice in Helen Rhea’s name.

