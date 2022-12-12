Henry Buys

Henry P. Buys, age 88, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home in Yakima, on Nov. 30.

Henry was born on Aug. 3,1934, in Crookston, MN, the first of nine children to Gerrit and Elsie Buys. The family moved to Lynden.

In 1954, he married Annie Vanderveen, and they spent 45 years together. They had two daughters, Barbara “Lynn” and Denise. They moved on to Quincy, WA, in 1964 and then to Yakima in 1978.

Henry loved collecting old cars, tractors, and other treasures. He also loved spending time with friends from church, motorcycle club, Antique car club, his coffee klatch, and his extensive family.

In 2000, Hank married Anne Brandvold. They continued to enjoy traveling around the country and Europe, and entertaining friends.

Hank leaves behind a legacy of selflessness and community. He was a true example of how to blend your hobbies with the needs of your family and community.

Hank was preceded in death by his parents, Gerrit and Elsie Buys, and two sisters, Alta and Ruth.

He is survived by his first wife Ann Hayden, his daughters Lynn Johnson and Denise (Michael) Sloon, grandchildren Kyle (Stephanie) Johnson, Nicol (Brian Reel) Sloon, Adam (Kayla) Sloon, Cody (Kelsey) Johnson, great-grandchildren James, Emily, Cecelia, Sawyer and Percy, as well as six of his siblings, Evelyn (Arvid) Hagen, Gordon (Florine) Buys, Bob (Berniece) Buys, Ron (Marcia) Buys, Nella Terpstra, and Dave (Kathy) Buys, many cousins, nieces and nephews, and their children.

A memorial will be held for Henry next spring in Yakima. Please check the Neptune Society website.