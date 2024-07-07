Henry “Hank” Hoekstra, 86 years old, went into the loving arms of Jesus on July 16, 2024, at Christian Health Care Center after a battle with Parkinson’s Plus (and PSP).

Hank was born June 14, 1938, in Artesia, CA, to Metske and Florence (Vos) Hoekstra, and was a lifetime resident in Whatcom County. He had his entire schooling at Lynden Christian School and served six-and-a-half years in the US military. Hank married Marge (Jager) on June 24, 1959, and they just celebrated 65 years of marriage. He survived a life-threatening farming accident and should not have lived beyond Aug. 25, 1971, but God gave him 53 additional years. For 26 years, Hank ran a successful family dairy farm, then worked for other farmers and spent a number of years at WRS.

Hank deeply loved the Lord and his family and often affirmed his thankfulness saying “We have a great God”, and “We have a wonderful family.” Hank is survived by his loving wife Marge, siblings Julia (Durwyn) Plagerman, Ev (Stan) Vander Veen, Dennis (Pat) Hoekstra; children Marnie (Phil) Collier, Alvin (Kelly) Hoekstra, and Karen (Phil) Ellis; grandkids Stanton (Abby) Smith, Nicole (Tony) Bien, Ben Ellis, Kate (Danny) Gutierrez, Lindie (Brett) Bajema, and Tyler Hoekstra; and great-grandchildren Everly, Brightly, Felicity and Clay Bajema.

Hank was predeceased by siblings Frank (Glenda) Hoekstra, Gert (Ray) Tjoelker, and Melvin (Edna) Hoekstra.

Hank was deeply dedicated to his faith, family and community. He served on church boards and Lynden Christian school board and he earned various farming quality awards. He loved connecting with people and could frequently be found welcoming people in the church lobby, calling them on their birthdays, and sharing with people over coffee.

The family sends special thanks to the Whatcom Hospice care team and all loving and devoted caregivers along the way.

A service celebrating Hank’s life will be held Wednesday, July 31 at 2 p.m. at North County Christ the King, Lynden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Luis Palau Ministries or NCCTK missions fund.

The ceremony will be live-streamed at Gillies Facebook page.