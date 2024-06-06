Henry “Hank” Vander Veen passed away peacefully into the loving arms of his Heavenly Savior on June 8, 2024.

Hendrik Vander Veen was welcomed into this world as the first child of parents John and Christine (Roorda) Vander Veen on July 23, 1927, at their home in Twijzel, Friesland, Holland. He was educated there, barely lived through the depression and covertly survived and escaped many harrowing Nazi episodes during WW11, then emigrated to Washington State at age 19. His parents and six siblings arrived to the USA the following month. He worked as a hand milker at Carnation Milk Farm in Carnation, WA, then as a certified tester for WA State dairies, prior to obtaining his own dairy West of Mount Vernon in 1950. He married his wife, Anjean, of 73 years on her 22nd birthday on Aug. 14, 1950. Anjean passed away in October 2023. They raised five children on their dairy farm and taught them the value of responsibility and hard work.

Hank served his community by volunteering as a leader for 4-H, Farmer’s Home Administration, Drainage District Commissioner, Elder and Deacon for the 1st Christian Reformed Church, multiple terms as a board member at the Mount Vernon Christian School, Heather Village Board and the board of Cascade Christian Home in Whatcom County.

Hank also enjoyed bowling in the church league for over 15 years. He enjoyed boating for over 20 years, as well as his special fishing trips to Alaska.

Hank sold his cows to his son, Jerry, in 1980, but continued to raise replacement heifers and bale hay until his final retirement at age 90. To quote him “Keep going, once you stop, you can’t get going again.” Another quote “No problem.”

Our dad was a devout, humble Christian, who had an intimate, personal relationship with his Redeemer. He was known to many for his wise counsel, with a gift of discernment, always being an honest man. He and our mom valued the importance of Christian education and were comforted that all of their family will meet together again in Heaven.

Hank is survived by one sister, Margaret (Bill) of Lynden, two brothers, Jim (Tina) of George, WA, and John (Cheri) of Everson; his children Jerry, Jeannie (Charlie) Boon, Joan (Will) VanDerMeulen all of Mount Vernon, Jill (Oren) De Vries of Wendell, ID, 16 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren. He was preceded by his wife, parents, two brothers, one sister and daughter, Judi.

Memorials may be made in honor of Hank and Anjean Vander Veen to Mount Vernon Christian School.

A time of viewing will be held at Hawthorne Funeral Home and Memorial Park, Mount Vernon, on Monday, June 17, 2024, from 10–11:30 a.m., with a graveside service immediately following.

The memorial service will be at 1st Christian Reformed Church in Mount Vernon on Monday, June 17, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. Reception immediately follow-ing at the Vander Veen Farm on Memorial Highway in Mount Vernon.

Please visit the Hawthorne Funeral Home and Memorial Park website to share your thoughts and memories and sign the online guest register.