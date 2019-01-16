Henry Weg Sr.

Henry “Hank” Weg Sr. went home to be with Jesus on Jan. 8, 2019, surrounded by his family.

Hank was born to Peter and Bertha Weg in Bigelow, Minnesota, on Aug. 22, 1928. He grew up in Bigelow with three brothers, Pete, Benny and Wes, and one sister, Edith. At the age of 14, Hank moved with his family to Lynden to a farm on the Double Ditch Road. Hank worked on the farm and later did construction for Bill Van Werven. He serve a time in the Naval Reserves.

Dad saw Joyce Heutink walking home from church one Sunday morning and told his mother that he was going to marry that girl. Dad asked Mom out on a date that night and they were married on July 18, 1951. Together they raised four boys, Henry, Randy, Gary and Chad, and one daughter, Pat. There was hardly ever a dull moment in this busy household with cow pasture baseball games, basketball in the hay mow, and table games like Scrabble and Chinese checkers. Dad bought 40 acres of farmland on the Depot Road from Mr. Waples and started the Meadow Cress Dairy with six cows that he milked tied to a post outside until he finished the barn. He then built the house.

Dad was an avid sports fan of the Mariners, Sea-hawks and Lynden Christian Lyncs. Dad could fix most anything and was a much-sought-after cement finisher. He worked for Vellema and Strengtholt Construction as well as being a dairy farmer.

In 2004 Dad and son Gary sold the farm. Dad then started volunteering for the Lynden Christian School recycling center. For many years he drove the truck to pick up cardboard with Marv VanMersbergen and later Sherm VanMersbergen. Dad also spent a lot of time in his 10 acres of woods making endless stacks of firewood.

Dad and Mom were married for 64 years before her death in 2015. Dad was the caregiver for Mom for seven years. Dad loved his family deeply. He enjoyed playing games like Go Fish, Farkle and Rummikub with his grandkids and great-grandkids. He loved to talk with people and find out their stories. He loved his Lord and daily spent time in his Bible and devotionals. He was a lifelong member of First Christian Reformed Church of Lynden.

Hank was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; son Chad, brother Benny, sister Edith Wielinga and sister-in-law Betty Weg.

He is survived by son Henry (Terri) Weg of Everson, daughter Pat (Al) Glass of Wenatchee, son Randy (Cheryl) Weg of Birch Bay, and son Gary (Shari) Weg of Everson. Hank had eight grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren whom he adored. Hank will be missed by brothers Pete and Wes (Carolyn) Weg, along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A time of visitation was held Tuesday, Jan. 15, at Gillies Funeral Home. The graveside service will be at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16, in Monumenta Cemetery of Lynden followed by an 11 a.m. memorial service in First Christian Reformed Church, 1010 Front St.

Memorials may be made to Lynden Christian School, 417 Lyncs Way, Lynden, WA 98264.

You are invited to share your condolences and memories in the online guestbook at www.gilliesfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lynden.