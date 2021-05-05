Henry John Weg, known to many as “Curly,” was born on Aug. 8, 1952, and died April 26, 2021. Henry was the firstborn of Hank and Joyce (Heutink) Weg. Raised on a dairy farm north of Lynden, he acquired a strong work ethic from an early age, which served him well throughout his life.

He married Teresa Jacobson in 1971. A son, Jamie, was born in 1972. Together Henry and Teresa shared darn near 50 years of marriage.

Henry was a tradesman all his life. He started out as a carpenter with Dick Vellema Construction, later moving on to electrical and plumbing. In 1983 he opened his own business, Curly’s Plumbing, which he operated for almost 40 years. Henry was a stickler for details and had a passion for “doing things the right way,” which earned him many loyal customers over the years. He got great enjoyment from visiting and interacting with his many longtime customers. He received many comments for his hand-written invoices with excellent penmanship.

Henry was preceded in death by his parents, Hank and Joyce; and his youngest brother, Chad Weg.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa; son Jamie (Tabatha); three grandchildren: Emma, Andrew, and Katie; brothers Randy (Cheryl) and Gary (Shari), and sister Pat Glass (Al); and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

At Henry’s request no services are planned. Instead, Henry encourages his friends to listen to his favorite song “Breathe” by Eddie Vedder and raise a glass of their favorite IPA in his name.

He was grateful for the excellent care he received during his short battle with colon cancer, especially from Whatcom Hospice.

Memorials may be directed to the Nooksack Valley Food Bank, Foothills Community Food Bank, the Blaine Food Bank or to Whatcom Hospice.

Arrangements are by Whatcom Cremation and Funeral.