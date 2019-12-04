Herbert Bol

Herbert “Herb” Bol, age 80, went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 26, 2019. He was born on Nov. 4, 1939.

Herb was a longtime Everson resident and an active member of Mountain View Christian Reformed Church of Lynden. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He will be greatly missed.

Herb is survived by his wife of 56 years, Maxine; his children, Mark (Lori) and Michael (Allison); grandchildren David, James, Brandon and Cameron; sisters Joan Ruiz and Judy Corning; brother John Bol; and his church families and friends.

A memorial service will be scheduled and announced in the near future.

Memorial contributions can be made to either Homestead Hospice in Roswell, Georgia, or the American Cancer Society.

Carmichael Funeral Home (www.carmichaelcares.com, 770-435-4467) in Peachtree City, Georgia, is in charge of arrangements.