Herman Heusinkveld Jr., longtime Lynden dairy farmer and Monumenta Cemetery caretaker, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at the age of 90. He was known for his humble, kind and honest ways, yet so loyal, steady and hardworking.

Herm was born Sept. 20, 1929, on the Benson Road family farmstead to parents Herman and Grace (Oordt) Heusinkveld Sr. He was a 1947 graduate of Lynden High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Navy from 1950 to 1954 working as an aircraft mechanic. On Sept. 3, 1953, he married the love of his life, Margaret Orange. After returning home from the Navy, Herm continued to dairy farm on the same family farm until retirement in 1994.

Herm worked alongside his dad at Monumenta Cemetery learning the detailed job of how to dig graves and maintain them before becoming Monumenta’s permanent full-time caretaker. He retired in 2012 after 51 years at it.

Herm was an elder and deacon at Third Christian Reformed Church, where he was a baptized charter member. He was a member of the Lynden Breakfast Kiwanis Club and volunteered with the Lynden Christian School Recycle Center. His favorite hobby was fishing.

Herm was preceded in death by his father Herman Sr., mothers Grace and Ann (Venhuizen), son-in-law Keith Verbrugge, sisters Grace Faber and Clara Jean Ozinga, brothers-in-law Stan Faber and Henry Lamsma, and sister-in-law Anne Heusinkveld.

Herm is survived by his wife Margaret, married for 66 years; children Barry (Doris) Heusinkveld, Jolene Verbrugge (Rob Raplee) and Karen (Stuart) Hoogerhyde; and seven grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by siblings Henry Heusinkveld, Trudy (Bob) Homkes and Eleanor Lamsma; brother-in-law Tom Ozinga; and numerous extended family members.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Gillies Funeral Home, 202 Front St. Graveside is at 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Monumenta Cemetery followed by an 11 a.m. memorial service in Third Christian Reformed Church of Lynden.

Memorials are suggested to Lynden Christian Schools, Back to God Ministries or the Whatcom Hospice Foundation.

