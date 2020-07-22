Homelessness Base Camp set up on Cornwall Ave.

It will be there 3-4 years until permanent site is created BELLINGHAM — On July 17 Lighthouse Mission Ministries moved its Base Camp (formerly the Drop-In Center) for sheltering people experiencing homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic to 1530 Cornwall Ave. in downtown Bellingham, where it will operate for up to four years while a permanent…
