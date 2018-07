WHATCOM — Homeowners have an opportunity on Thursday, July 19, to be trained for inspecting their home’s septic system. The two-hour free workshop will be from 6 to 8 p.m. in the WECU Education Center, 5659 Barrett Rd., Ferndale. Attendees will learn the necessary steps to confirm that their septic system is operating properly. Since…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now