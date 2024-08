Howard William VandeKieft went to be with his heavenly father on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, at the age of 83. His memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sep. 5, 2024 at Redeemer Church, 211 North Shore Drive, Bellingham. All are welcome.

