Ila Mary Brann, age 75, passed away on May 1, 2023 with her family by her side.

Born to Cap and Daphne Galloway on March 25, 1948, she grew up in Sumas and attended Nooksack Schools. She was the beloved mother of five children Clint (Karla) Roorda, Ryan (Leah) Roorda, Amy (Matthew) Staudenraus, Travis (Deanne) Brann, and Kevin (Alischa) Brann and eight grandchildren Riley Roorda, Clara Roorda, Bennett Roorda, Brylee Roorda, Jana Staudenraus, Roman Staudenraus, Jameson Brann, and Dallas Brann.

She was a lifelong Whatcom County resident who enjoyed working various customer service jobs in the community over the years. She enjoyed her family and friends, and getting together with loved ones at family functions. She was a devoted mother and proud grandmother. She loved her visits with her siblings.

She loved the Lord and was known for being a prayer warrior for her family and always shared that she was praying for each of them. She will be missed by many.

She is survived by her siblings Karen Swart, Lois (Mike) Morris, Vera (Steve) Stuurmans, Mike (Patty) Galloway, Joyce Mihalovich, Carmen (Dave) Larson, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ila is proceeded in death by her parents and her sister, Nancy Kirbow, as well as other extended family members. The family is grateful for the special care provided by Peace Health St. Joseph Hospital in her final days.

A private family graveside service will be held at St. Peters Cemetery. A time for family and friends to celebrate Ila’s life will be held Monday, May 22, 2023 at 2 p.m. at a family residence located at 9056 Northwood Road. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice in her honor.

