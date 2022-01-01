Increase in breakthrough cases related to current COVID-19 surge

By Washington Department of Health OLYMPIA — The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is seeing an increase in the number of vaccine breakthrough cases related to the recent increase in overall cases statewide. Even with the increase in breakthrough infections, data continue to show that vaccination is highly protective against hospitalization and death from COVID-19….
