Individual Assistance, Public Assistance programs serve different purposes

Homeowners and renters in Clallam, Skagit and Whatcom counties, the Lummi Nation, Nooksack Indian Tribe, Quileute Tribe and all tribes in the designated areas who had uninsured losses from severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides and mudslides from Nov. 5 to Dec. 2, 2021, may be eligible for federal disaster assistance from FEMA. Individual Assistance…
