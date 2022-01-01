Inslee wants law to ban lying about elections

Washington governor supports legislation criminalizing lying about election results by elected officials or candidates for office Brooklynn Hillemann Washington State Journal On the one-year anniversary of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Gov. Jay Inslee announced he will support legislation criminalizing lying about election results. “It should not be legal in the state of Washington…
- News
- Community
- Sports
- E-edition
- Legals
- Classifieds
- Special Sections
- Go Local Directory
- Contact Us
- Donate
- Cookie Policy (US)
- Log in